As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Shares Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Decreased by $777,664 Its Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $24.72 Million

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 13,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.19M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.59 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware reported 2,466 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 5,600 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,844 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Amer International has 308,020 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 6,826 shares stake. 147,463 are owned by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Winslow Asset Incorporated has 1.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs accumulated 0.44% or 2.49 million shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 5,450 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Co has invested 1.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 6,640 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares to 107,098 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $47.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).