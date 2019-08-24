As Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Valuation Declined, Palladium Partners Lowered Its Stake by $362,210; Denali Advisors Position in Lincoln National (LNC) Lowered by $1.38 Million

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 43,880 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 50,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.80 million shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,356 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 369,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House accumulated 300 shares. 784 are held by Tci Wealth. Numerixs Inv Techs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd invested in 49,123 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 560,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc stated it has 375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 65,356 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 9,123 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 21,080 shares. Southport Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 0.05% or 9,615 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 580 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

