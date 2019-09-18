As Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Stock Declined, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Position; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Capital City Trust Company Raised Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 8,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 224,941 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, up from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 956,499 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company's stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $53.52 lastly. It is up 37.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Inv Management accumulated 74,094 shares. American Century Companies Inc invested in 5,275 shares. Pinnacle Prns holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 37,690 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 50,000 shares. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 29,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 9,591 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 68,500 shares. Bessemer Gp has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,000 are held by Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 443,151 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest accumulated 0.2% or 68,788 shares. Citadel Limited Company reported 0% stake. 407,698 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 4,639 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "MGM jiggy on Blackstone chatter – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Energy Transfer Buys SemGroup In High Value Transaction – Seeking Alpha" published on September 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St." on September 09, 2019.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,901 shares to 68,587 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,765 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested in 350,981 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 551,565 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation stated it has 35,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bessemer Group stated it has 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fmr Ltd has 5.67 million shares. 58,304 are held by British Columbia Mngmt. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Barbara Oil Com reported 10,000 shares. First Lp holds 599,752 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 4,266 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited invested in 0.05% or 11,639 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.12% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 5,917 shares. Boys Arnold & Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,751 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha" on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha" published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Lincoln Financial Group Names Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Operations – Business Wire" on August 27, 2019.