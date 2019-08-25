As Lincoln Natl Co (LNC) Stock Declined, Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $2.17 Million; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Price Declined, Stanley Capital Management Trimmed by $2.23 Million Its Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 491,979 shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Co (LNC) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 37,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 58,452 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 95,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.80M shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

