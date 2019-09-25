As Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Declined, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; 1St Source (SRCE) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 26,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 5.16 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332.64 million, down from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 431,546 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 29,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 61,962 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, down from 91,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 12,020 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $88,679 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SRCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 65,600 shares to 296,670 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Trustco Bk Corp N Y (NASDAQ:TRST).

Analysts await 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SRCE’s profit will be $22.48M for 13.25 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by 1st Source Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.48 million for 6.29 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

