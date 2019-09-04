As Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Declined, Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased by $531,338 Its Holding; Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Holding Has Boosted by Ar Asset Management Inc

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 389,654 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 9,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.26M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 554,504 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Brookfield Property Partners and Brookfield Property REIT Provide Estimated Tax Basis and Tax Characterization of Stock and Cash Distributed in GGP Acquisition – GlobeNewswire" on October 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool" published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Optimism Resurfaces – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool" published on January 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca's news article titled: "3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool Canada" with publication date: August 25, 2019.

