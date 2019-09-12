As Lincoln National (LNC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed by $2.06 Million Its Stake; As Autonation (AN) Stock Rose, Ws Management Lllp Lowered by $5.00 Million Its Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 32,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 247,657 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.96M, down from 279,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 1.68M shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 121,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 163,921 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, down from 285,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 848,652 shares traded or 16.94% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 447,000 shares to 668,086 shares, valued at $142.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 347,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call).

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Sun Communities’s (NYSE:SUI) Share Price Gain of 171%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 3,399 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 9,600 shares. Profund Ltd Company reported 5,072 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Advisory Networks Lc holds 580 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3,183 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt has 90,623 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 9,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arlington Value Cap Limited Com has 9.63% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 648,507 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 146,263 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 443,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66 million for 11.46 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Research owns 480 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 159,239 shares. Stratford Consulting Llc reported 0.14% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 94,661 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,917 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa accumulated 3,948 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 6,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 351 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 5,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 1St Source Financial Bank invested in 3,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,647 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 36,860 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns Incorporated reported 22,779 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): The Vilas Fund Thinks it is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Names Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Operations – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Real People and Stories Spotlight How Lincoln Financial Group Is Helping to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.