As Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Market Value Declined, Holder Garrison Financial Has Cut Its Position; Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $205.75 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 6,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 40,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 47,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 148,260 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

