As Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Market Value Declined, Garrison Financial Has Cut Position; Daruma Capital Management Decreased Mastec (MTZ) Position by $1.12 Million; Share Price Rose

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 6,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 40,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 47,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 274,128 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 23,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 52,141 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 75,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 693,863 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $78.04 million for 16.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $118.67 million for 10.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.