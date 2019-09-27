As Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Valuation Declined, Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Holding by $371,870; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Menlo Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.43 Million as Stock Declined

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 85,766 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, down from 90,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 235,798 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO)

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $79.70M for 16.67 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold LECO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 46.30 million shares or 4.20% more from 44.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.