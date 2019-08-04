As Limoneira Co (LMNR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Cut by $366,390 Its Position; Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Position by $561,200

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 233,264 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 15,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 343,353 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 359,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 44,117 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR)

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.5 per share. LMNR’s profit will be $7.29 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -555.56% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 19,413 shares to 79,619 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 4,304 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.11% stake. Stevens First Principles Advsr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 10,286 are owned by Invesco Limited. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co invested in 20,622 shares. 60,920 are held by Everett Harris & Company Ca. Citigroup accumulated 4,235 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank reported 0.13% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 230,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 37,032 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 13,700 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 79,000 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 26,878 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity.