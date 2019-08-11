As Limelight Networks (LLNW) Share Price Declined, Friess Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $1.38 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 460,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 102,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 562,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 233,806 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Raises 2018 Revenue Guidanc; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 05/04/2018 – New Video Innovations from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Online Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $95,596 activity. 21,550 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares with value of $49,996 were bought by Marth Thomas.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc. by 256,323 shares to 974,923 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 26,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Analysts await Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings on October, 17. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Limelight Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

