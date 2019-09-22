As Limelight Networks (LLNW) Market Value Declined, First Washington Lifted Its Holding by $528,540; Altria Group (Put) (MO) Position Lifted by Capital Fund Management Sa

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 232.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 327,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 468,600 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.19M, up from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.28 million shares traded or 200.97% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 264,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 1.26M shares traded or 47.69% up from the average. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 26/03/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limelight Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLNW); 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q EPS 0c; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH) by 18,700 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,208 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (Call) (NYSE:TAP).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $95,596 activity. 21,550 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares with value of $49,996 were bought by Marth Thomas.

