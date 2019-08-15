As Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Market Value Declined, Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed Its Holding; Vista Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) by $337,512 as Stock Price Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 million market cap company. It closed at $8.26 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 938,219 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG; 27/04/2018 – ROCHE: CHMP RECOMMENDS EU APPROVAL OF PERJETA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardi; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,683 are held by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Skba Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.73% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 40,989 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Crossvault Lc holds 0.81% or 12,070 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Management invested in 3.84% or 312,151 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 772,529 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Communication has 574,870 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Montecito Financial Bank invested in 0.6% or 15,202 shares. Drexel Morgan & invested in 0.23% or 2,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,923 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 10,465 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 179,808 shares. 1,200 were reported by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Renaissance Technologies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 191,400 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 68,728 shares. James Inv Research has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Prtn stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares.