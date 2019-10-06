As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Maple Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Telemus Capital Maintains Stake in New Residential Invt (NRZ)

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 144,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 728,278 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 583,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2.64M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 86,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, down from 91,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.72M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 11/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Associates reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Valley Natl Advisers holds 7,641 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Co has invested 0.33% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 76,560 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 274,740 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,490 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 17,271 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,511 shares. Private Capital Advisors invested in 8.95% or 285,549 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,600 shares. 10,000 are owned by Amer Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild Communication Asset Us Incorporated reported 444,051 shares. New Jersey-based Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 210,000 shares worth $24.44 million on Friday, September 20.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 510 shares to 6,357 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Dividend-Paying Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals Could Shine in Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Doctors Treat Dementia and Lung Cancer Could Be About to Change – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: FDA Verdict Ahead For Pfenex’s Osteoporosis Biosimilar – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Investor’s Guide to Disrupting Drugmakers – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 15,671 shares to 56,706 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,875 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Sell New Residential – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Residential Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Buying 12.8%-Yielding New Residential Investment Is Still A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Saltzman David bought $236,139.