As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Sphera Funds Management LTD Increased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holding by $2.52 Million; Share Value Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 4,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,328 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 11,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.46. About 1.12M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: First Positive Phase 3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Trial in Biomarker-Selected Population; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 10/05/2018 – Steward Health Care Announces Exclusive Partnership With Soccer Legend Kristine Lilly; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 147.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The institutional investor held 470,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 26,948 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.01 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,853 shares to 203,383 shares, valued at $30.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 6,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $70,348 activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

