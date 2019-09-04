As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined, Winslow Capital Management Raised Position; Seidman Lawrence B Lifted Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Position by $3.66 Million; Valuation Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 272,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.94M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 1.23M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardi; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 126,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 698,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, up from 572,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 141 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Longtime Genentech exec retiring as new CEO settles in – San Francisco Business Times” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 228,360 shares to 851,826 shares, valued at $212.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

More notable recent Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 73% – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bankwell Financial Group Announces the Adoption of a Share Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

