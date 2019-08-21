As Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered by $1.56 Million Its Position; Lomas Capital Management Has Increased Its Nvr (NVR) Holding by $1.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 487 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 5,713 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 5,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $48.8 during the last trading session, reaching $3623.8. About 8,714 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.35. About 426,598 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 11/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 7,798 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 20,289 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares has 0.03% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 77 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.03% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Amp Capital Ltd has 1,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.05% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 162 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Vision Cap Management Inc holds 0.91% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 1,186 shares. 9,411 were reported by Todd Asset Limited Liability Company. 2,748 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $1.61M was sold by PREISER DAVID A.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares to 5,238 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

