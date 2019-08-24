As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $547,875; Kellogg Co (K) Stock Declined While Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 76.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 19,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 5,896 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 24,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY WILL RECEIVE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO SIGILON’S AFIBROMER TECHNOLOGY FOR ISLET CELL ENCAPSULATION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 112,466 shares to 598,961 shares, valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 76,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,978 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 21,530 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Llc reported 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jnba Advsr owns 299 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 62,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 20.15M shares. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 0% or 2,236 shares. Amer Fincl Bank reported 1,455 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa invested 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,281 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 901,797 shares. Cipher LP owns 110,447 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 44,534 shares.

