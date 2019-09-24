As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Trimmed by $406,230 Its Position; Iberiabank Position in Consolidated Edison Common (ED) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Common (ED) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,009 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 41,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 160,476 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 3,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 37,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 315,140 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,809 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,990 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces CHMP Issued Positive Opinion to Expand Trulicity Label to Include Results from REWIND Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Gene Therapies with Potential to Conquer Tough-to-Tackle Breast Cancers – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) to Present Robust Data across Its Growing Portfolio at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 5,842 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Vantage Prtn Ltd Co reported 1.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 5,239 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 321,518 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 9,776 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Haverford Tru stated it has 6,418 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 32,000 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited owns 103,947 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Lc stated it has 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 800 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 115,887 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39 million for 14.35 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 80,941 shares to 380,013 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 22,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 4,106 shares. 10 stated it has 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 6,156 are owned by Gam Ag. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.25% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 2.42M shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 3,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 7,288 shares. Eastern Savings Bank accumulated 0.03% or 4,609 shares. Mathes Inc accumulated 8,400 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Payden Rygel, California-based fund reported 184,900 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1.22 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,245 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. $4,654 worth of stock was bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, March 31. 27 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,358 on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Shukla Saumil P. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 88 shares worth $7,783. 6 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $518. Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,269.