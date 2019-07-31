As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Strategy Asset Managers Has Increased Holding by $2.46 Million; Holder Two Sigma Securities Has Boosted Paychex (Call) (PAYX) Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (Call) (PAYX) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 67,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.97M shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 678.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 19,072 shares as the company's stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,881 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 2,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.56M shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 1,963 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,307 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc reported 0.11% stake. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 32,714 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc owns 0.73% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2.40 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 9,100 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 119,355 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,271 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 903 are owned by Psagot Invest House. 132,660 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,240 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 26,213 shares stake. 400 were reported by Live Your Vision Llc. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 2,470 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares to 18,061 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Call) (NYSE:NOV) by 54,900 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN, worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986 on Tuesday, February 12.