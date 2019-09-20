As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Hexcel (HXL) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Lifted Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 86,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, down from 91,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 5.09M shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $465 MLN IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Liver-Treatment Candidate Meets Clinical Targets; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 billion to bolster cancer pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 51,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 850,391 shares traded or 75.32% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

