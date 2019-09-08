As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Valuation Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut by $32.61 Million Its Position; Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Brightcove (BCOV) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 122,983 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 264,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 601,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Remains Committed to Investigation and Use of Cyramza in Other Tumor Types; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65,821 shares to 731,369 shares, valued at $103.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 300,100 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 141,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).