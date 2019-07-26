As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Raised Position; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Market Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 58,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 364,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.32M, up from 305,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 1.84M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 27/04/2018 – Roche: Recommendation is for Post-Surgery Use of Perjeta; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Net $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 20,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $366.13. About 329,646 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $128.99 million activity. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 121,260 shares to 366,599 shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,523 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings.