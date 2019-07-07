As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Position; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Its Sap Se (SAP) Stake by $567,640 as Valuation Rose

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 17,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 443,031 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Total Revenue EUR24.8B to EUR25.3B; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 17/05/2018 – SAP’s CEO hints to investors more margin gains on the way

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,542 shares to 3,130 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 199,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,608 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 was made by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 195,000 shares valued at $24.22M was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 19,812 shares to 481,338 shares, valued at $24.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 21,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 19.19 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

