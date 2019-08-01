As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered by $482,976 Its Position; Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Its Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Stake by $306,881

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $47.2 during the last trading session, reaching $750. About 19,192 shares traded or 73.59% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 39,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 1.26M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 22/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Taltz Receives First FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving Genital Area; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.99 million activity. 49 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares with value of $37,673 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $26.94 million was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).