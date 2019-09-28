As Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Market Value Declined, Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased by $477,400 Its Holding; Cyrusone (CONE) Stake Increased by Channing Capital Management Llc

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 28,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 144,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 116,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 819,272 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.83 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr reported 286 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.92 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Citigroup holds 128,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 1.29M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 128,741 shares. Apg Asset Management Us stated it has 1.08M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 7,329 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 23,787 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 350 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 144,112 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 80,540 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners Incorporated accumulated 467,985 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp owns 6,045 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 487,732 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $47.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 46,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 966,725 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.44M worth of stock or 210,000 shares.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,253 shares to 38,924 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc Com by 77,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Lc holds 0.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 5,170 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,094 shares stake. 6,745 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa reported 11,505 shares stake. Wellington Grp Llp reported 0.78% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 126,557 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department holds 4,807 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 89,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 4.57 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co owns 1.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.59 million shares. Meritage Portfolio Management reported 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Private holds 8.95% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 285,549 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,170 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 38,058 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,806 shares.

