As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, Alexandria Capital Has Decreased Stake; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (LH) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 49,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 55,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 1.28M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ONLY GRADE; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Net $1.22B; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (LH) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 42,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 23,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $165.52. About 161,452 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $20,067 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 1,502 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 11,235 shares to 162,951 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,255 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

