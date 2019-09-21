As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Its Position by $2.22 Million; Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Tegean Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $7.70 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 41,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 98.53% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video)

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,314 shares to 14,661 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 10,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Farmers Bancorp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,178 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 600 shares. Cap Guardian owns 0.65% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 438,439 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,227 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.34 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. The New York-based Clearbridge has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 1.61% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 35,111 shares. Hm Payson & Communications has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lvm Mngmt Mi reported 1.03% stake. Howe Rusling has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Raymond James Tru Na holds 41,138 shares.

