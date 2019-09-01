As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined, Holder Caprock Group Has Cut Its Position by $306,375; Chesley Taft & Associates Position in Amgen (AMGN) Cut by $1.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 7,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 15,302 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 22,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 7,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.07% stake. Da Davidson & has 28,705 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 5,094 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Scotia owns 37,935 shares. Filament Limited Com accumulated 20,016 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mngmt Company owns 13,395 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) invested in 0% or 20 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Parkside Retail Bank & Trust reported 3,778 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 1.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Private Capital Advsrs reported 11.21% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com reported 4,781 shares stake. Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 38,853 shares to 135,710 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor (NYSE:FLR) by 21,090 shares to 29,225 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).