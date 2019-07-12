As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Pathstone Family Office Increased Its Stake; Castleark Management Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $4.90 Million as Stock Rose

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.27M, down from 39,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $13.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2014.21. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 158.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 2,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.82. About 4.07 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares to 183 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,313 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 49,748 shares. Moore Limited Partnership invested in 80,905 shares. Private Cap has 285,549 shares. 5,094 were reported by Appleton Ma. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fmr Lc has 0.22% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amer National Insurance Com Tx has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 114,060 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Fosun Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 11,445 shares. South Street Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 91,080 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. 13,803 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. First Citizens Bancshares Tru has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 12,878 shares. Transamerica Finance Advsr has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,270 shares. 3,770 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. White Elm Capital Ltd Llc holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,902 shares. Amarillo State Bank accumulated 1,467 shares. Goldstein Munger & Assoc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 301 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 808 shares stake. Inv Counsel reported 4,660 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assoc accumulated 10,225 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Limited Co holds 1.11% or 93,384 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset stated it has 12,693 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 3,137 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital stated it has 800 shares or 12.97% of all its holdings.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 7,343 shares to 158,628 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).