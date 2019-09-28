As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined, Intersect Capital Has Raised Stake by $334,620; Botty Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $377,500

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 9,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 6,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of stock. INGRAM DOUGLAS S also bought $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12. $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.00M shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 5,585 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 274,400 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership reported 546,786 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 2,000 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 1.26M were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. L S Advisors holds 12,783 shares. 4,787 were accumulated by Stifel Finance. 9.20 million are held by Fmr Ltd. Hap Trading Llc reported 0.59% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sit Investment Assoc Inc has 0.13% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 28,365 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Northern reported 335,578 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.44M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 312,101 are owned by Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,404 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated invested in 470,309 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 14,900 are held by Hartford Financial. Inv has invested 3.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has 899,846 shares. 732 were accumulated by Kistler. Town And Country Bancshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 1.75% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3,723 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Limited Co. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.53% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 458,254 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Whitnell & stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Monetary Management Group Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 15,850 shares. Bb&T Securities invested in 0.16% or 153,818 shares.

