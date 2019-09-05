As Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Blackhill Capital Decreased Stake by $898,227; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted General Mills (GIS) Holding by $319,923; Stock Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 1.63M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25 million, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.8. About 3.02 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 29,156 shares to 68,479 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,171 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcclain Value Limited Liability has 95,574 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Portland Global Advsr Limited Co reported 11,840 shares. Pggm Invs owns 0.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.26 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 41,765 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New England & Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 22,175 shares. Park Circle holds 1.39% or 38,100 shares. Sageworth holds 0.01% or 943 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,478 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 177,723 shares. Piershale Fin Group Incorporated Inc has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bragg Financial Advsrs has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 36,123 shares. Voya Llc holds 0.04% or 383,647 shares in its portfolio. 74,775 are held by Wilkins Counsel. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc holds 44,100 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.94M.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.