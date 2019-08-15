As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed by $382,356 Its Stake; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $540,828

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 12,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $109.52. About 2.18 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids – sources [19:23 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.52-EPS $4.62; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – CYRAMZA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FOUR AGGRESSIVE, DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT TUMOR TYPES IN PHASE 3 STUDIES; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $245.29. About 530,847 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.43% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cambridge Advsr reported 2,897 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Miller Inv Management LP reported 9,502 shares stake. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Inv holds 2.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 18,542 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Addenda Cap has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fosun invested in 0.06% or 3,530 shares. Research And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 51 shares. Prudential reported 612,692 shares stake. Rampart Limited reported 0.15% stake. Wheatland Advisors Inc reported 6,020 shares. Prudential Public Limited owns 447,239 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 32,604 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 83,819 shares. Pacific Global invested in 7,834 shares or 0.22% of the stock. S&Co invested in 0.13% or 8,995 shares. North Star Inv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 14,970 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc accumulated 2,912 shares. 389 are held by Camarda Advisors Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 45,600 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited invested in 2,800 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management has 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 103,643 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 5,289 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc owns 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 41,541 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Greylin Inv Mangement owns 22,670 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).