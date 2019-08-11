As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted Holding; As Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 264.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 31,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 44,079 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 12,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.67M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 93,996 shares to 36,179 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,742 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo briefly spikes on report of offer at $30/share or more – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “After Google snub, Tampa’s getting another chance at fiber network – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $24.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,185 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

