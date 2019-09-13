As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Cut Its Position by $1.76 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Bristol John W & Company Trimmed by $948,734 Its Holding

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 3,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 320,099 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.01 million, down from 323,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $295.95. About 457,796 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 16,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 85,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 101,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 1.41M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.69 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067.