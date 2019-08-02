As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Upped Position; As Radian Group (RDN) Stock Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Raised Stake

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 264.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 31,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 44,079 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 12,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 3.51 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 56,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 248,599 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 191,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 2.18M shares traded or 58.27% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 9,400 shares. Gam Ag invested in 31,756 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% or 69,500 shares. The Colorado-based Bruni J V & Communications Communications has invested 8.86% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 84,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 212,119 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.86M shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 2.48M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 195,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp. Aperio Gru Ltd stated it has 64,120 shares. 54,798 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Victory Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 319,933 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 43,913 shares stake.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ValuAmerica is Now Radian Settlement Services Inc. – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radian Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Radian Announces Cash Tender Offers to Purchase Any and All of Its Outstanding Notes Due 2020 and 2021 – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Navistar International, Radian Group, and Blue Apron Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 12, 2018.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 83,989 shares to 162,005 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 730,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,469 shares to 29,742 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 88,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,667 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Lp owns 16,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 83,398 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.14% stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wheatland Inc holds 29,215 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Personal reported 19,770 shares. Tradition Limited Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 4,750 shares stake. Connors Investor Services holds 0.32% or 18,014 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 114,060 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, L S has 0.8% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 46,090 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,595 shares or 0.06% of the stock.