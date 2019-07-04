As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Valuation Declined, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Decreased Stake; As Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined, Keybank National Association Decreased Holding by $692,496

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 576,147 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.52 million, down from 584,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 82,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,365 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 204,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 2.58M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Ltd Partnership holds 500,000 shares. Filament Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.86% or 20,016 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2.30 million shares. Invest House Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 40,289 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 327,370 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Management L P. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.37% or 11,246 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). American Assets Invest Management Ltd Co owns 10,000 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.43% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 724,654 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 796,843 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 454,341 shares. Saturna Cap Corp has invested 3.71% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,959 shares to 47,717 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 133,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 10,833 shares to 14,547 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riverpark Cap Mgmt reported 132,729 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sands Management stated it has 7.60 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 82,850 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Trillium Asset Limited Com holds 1.25% or 294,527 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Fin Services Inc has 1.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,646 shares. Bailard has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harding Loevner LP holds 1.31% or 3.31 million shares in its portfolio. Sageworth invested in 36 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 17,056 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 4.25M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 120,286 shares. Zacks Investment holds 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 93,763 shares. Blackrock invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).