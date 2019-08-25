As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Cut Its Stake; As Gentex (GNTX) Valuation Rose, American Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $8.88 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 20/04/2018 – Lilly: Cyramza Study Didn’t Reach Statistical Significance for Overall Survival

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11,930 shares to 23,310 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28.