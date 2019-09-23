As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lifted Its Stake by $10.71 Million; As Comscore (SCOR) Stock Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Increased by $401,225 Its Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 216.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 80,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 117,270 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605,000, up from 37,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 448,296 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 97,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 303,036 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.57M, up from 205,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 1.66 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 23,988 shares to 30,583 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Incorporated (NYSE:BXP) by 36,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,920 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $70,348 activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.