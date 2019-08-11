As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined, South Street Advisors Has Increased Its Position; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Holder Moon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $23.79 Million

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.67 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY WILL RECEIVE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO SIGILON’S AFIBROMER TECHNOLOGY FOR ISLET CELL ENCAPSULATION; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27B, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74 million shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 990 shares to 70,512 shares, valued at $3.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares to 27,787 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).