As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shares Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered by $1.76 Million Its Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Share Price Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raised Stake

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 16,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 85,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 101,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 218.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 274,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.14 million, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 452,154 shares to 878,246 shares, valued at $81.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 400,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,999 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1.