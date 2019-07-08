As Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered by $645,000 Its Holding; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Stake by $304,152

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.44 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 16,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 383,676 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.22M for 8.62 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,770 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch, FedEx Corporation, EQT Corporation, and Sunlands Technology Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Completes Sale of Epsilon® Business – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wipro Annual Report 2019 on Form 20-F Available Online for ADS Holders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability reported 13,344 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership has 42,139 shares. Goodnow Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 119,930 shares. Pnc Fincl accumulated 4,130 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 357,180 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 207,091 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 336,991 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Prudential accumulated 0.01% or 44,694 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 9,420 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 337 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 9,791 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 49,334 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 1,657 shares worth $195,315. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.