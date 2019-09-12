As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Valuation Declined, Tygh Capital Management Increased Position; Css Holds Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (Call) (NBIX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 11,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 59,838 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83 million, up from 48,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 7.98% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.13. About 563,902 shares traded or 43.91% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN

Css Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Call) (NBIX) by 183.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 172,828 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 44,200 shares to 10,444 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWL) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp holds 12,775 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 14,611 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Co has invested 0.62% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 16,898 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 241,682 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 180,000 are owned by Rhenman & Prtn Asset Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 100,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Jennison Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 2,694 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 6,076 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc accumulated 18 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 65,000 shares. Dafna Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 64,608 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Management Com Ma invested in 0.03% or 23,966 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 30,205 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 3,004 shares. Tygh Cap Management reported 59,838 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 16,680 shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 16,232 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 30,400 shares. Natixis invested in 5,571 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 24,886 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 3,950 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc reported 23,590 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 3,417 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Co reported 41,322 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.09% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Patel Sunil, worth $95,980. $67,146 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Aryeh Jason. $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Davis Todd C. On Tuesday, September 3 the insider Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 118,466 shares to 530,158 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,891 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).