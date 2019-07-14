As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.49 Million; Perkins Capital Management Position in Neogenomics (NEO) Lowered by $337,000

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 506,557 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 19,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 40,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 212,541 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 84.10% or $2.01 from last year’s $2.39 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.45M for 76.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.82% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought $26,753.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.77M for 110.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.