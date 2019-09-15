As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Declined, Victory Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $7.85 Million; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.52 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 20.88 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.14M, down from 22.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 4.72 million shares traded or 37.23% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 68,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 586,835 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.99 million, down from 655,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 830,952 shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 17,992 shares to 134,045 shares, valued at $22.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 668,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.15% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 433,634 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.1% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 5,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 70,791 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 48,392 shares. Millennium Limited accumulated 0.02% or 193,133 shares. Blair William And Il holds 79,868 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 15,610 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 29,410 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Dana Invest Inc invested in 18,092 shares. Knott David M owns 353,041 shares or 17% of their US portfolio. Bamco invested in 0% or 497 shares.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.60M for 60.90 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. 1,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil. Aryeh Jason had bought 750 shares worth $65,258 on Tuesday, September 3. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $108,202 was made by HIGGINS JOHN L on Friday, May 31. Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091 worth of stock.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 9,465 shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $416.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 369,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).