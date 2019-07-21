As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shares Declined, Redwood Investments Upped Holding by $5.18 Million; Kerrisdale Advisers Maintains Position in Intelsat S A (I)

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 41,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.20 million, up from 111,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 207,633 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 1.41 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $285,725 worth of stock.

