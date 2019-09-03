As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shares Declined, Cortina Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $462,375; Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Stake by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 3,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 44,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 40,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 149,548 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 11,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 17,855 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 29,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,399 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 655,690 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 60,909 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 56,161 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Smithfield holds 16 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 24,314 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com holds 0% or 5,147 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 9,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 13,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 2,400 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 24,041 shares. Amer Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 23,946 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 53 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $109,510 was made by Aryeh Jason on Wednesday, May 29. Patel Sunil had bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was made by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 95,133 shares to 464,500 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,263 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Biotechs Being Choked by Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “High Risk, High Return – Ligand Has 100% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: LGND, TSLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, Updates View – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting TSCO Put And Call Options For April 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 232,519 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 27,251 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 282,385 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 55,632 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Andra Ap invested 0.21% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Invesco holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 918,304 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel owns 20,236 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 35,685 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Proshare Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 14,641 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 533,101 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 24.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).