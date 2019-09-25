As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Share Value Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Raised by $2.41 Million Its Position; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shares Declined, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 92.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 52,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,520 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 57,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 1.98 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 68,742 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 47,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 154,077 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.87 million for 14.29 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 76,285 shares. 105,131 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) reported 15,363 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 11,025 shares. Indiana Trust And Invest Mngmt Communication reported 0.27% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 8,818 shares. Dillon & Associates invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1St Source Bankshares owns 12,459 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 34,125 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Llc reported 10,907 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First National Bank owns 4,791 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 146,315 are owned by Thomas White Intl Ltd. Robecosam Ag owns 108,011 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Eqis Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bath Savings Trust reported 28,200 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,565 shares to 143,776 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Presents At 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals And The OmniAb Platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.