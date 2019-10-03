As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Redwood Investments Has Lowered by $335,502 Its Stake; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holder Fsi Group Cut Position by $3.43 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 69.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 90,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 40,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 130,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 463,542 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW)

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 149,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.10 million, down from 152,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.94. About 356,910 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 2,500 shares worth $283,750. On Friday, August 2 the insider Davis Todd C bought $93,594. $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Korenberg Matthew E. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 4,984 shares to 248,301 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 56,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.65M for 60.59 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 11,805 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 25,138 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 186,695 shares. Cardinal Capital Limited Liability Com Ct invested in 896,609 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 24,886 shares. Smith Asset Gp LP has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 1.42% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 71,183 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 3,123 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Summit Creek Advsrs Lc accumulated 68,742 shares or 1.32% of the stock. The New York-based Hrt Lc has invested 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 0.15% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 3,565 shares. Zazove Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 344,705 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Alps invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $112.80 million for 9.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il holds 6,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 18,136 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 5,427 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 4.64M shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Vermont-based Manchester Capital has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 41,057 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 27,758 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 104,697 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Plc owns 114,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 78,401 shares. Paragon Cap Management stated it has 8,139 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 423,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 100,000 shares to 198,500 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 38,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).